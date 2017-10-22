ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Querkle
  • Leafly flower of Querkle

Indica

Querkle

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 28 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 239 reviews

Querkle
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1526 reported effects from 182 people
Relaxed 61%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 49%
Sleepy 43%
Uplifted 40%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

239

Show all

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
This definitely hit me more as a sativa than an indica. I felt the head high way more than the body which was a good experience. I felt super heightened awareness about everything around me and noticed things that I normally wouldn't about people. This is not a good weed to smoke if you want to inte...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TalkativeTingly
Avatar for silkroadtravler
Member since 2013
Totally great choice, you will wish you had more! Querkle is a very intense mood elevator. It gets you there without the heavy loss of energy. In fact, I think it is somewhat energizing even though it is great as a nightcap to help sleep deeply. Querkle is a bit psychedelic, enhancing colors and fla...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for JacobbTG
Member since 2016
This is quite the unique strain I must say. The smoke was a bit harsh, but the effects were very different than from what I've experienced in other strains, and especially for an Indica dominant strain. Querkle is without a doubt the most uplifting strain I've experienced, but without being overbear...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for TheDisfigured
Member since 2012
Great long lasting indica dominant breed! I used to be totally into sativa buds, but that was cause I was addicted to spice at the time and preferred the "trippy speedy" head high. But then I came across the worst pain I ever felt; irritable bowel syndrome. It's going to eventually progress to chron...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for GenYHippie
Member since 2014
Updating now that ive been using this strain for a while (daily for about 3 months) to say i still love it but in different ways. Still loving that it doesnt make me dizzy easily which i have issues with and thats its not a hit you like a train kind of feeling. As ive developed a bit of tolerance ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Black Domina
Black Domina
More myrceneLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More relaxingLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More popularLeafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More tinglyLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More sleepyLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More sleepyLeafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More sleepyLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More sleepy
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Querkle
First strain child
Purple Tears
child
Second strain child
Qleaner
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of QuerkleUser uploaded image of QuerkleUser uploaded image of QuerkleUser uploaded image of QuerkleUser uploaded image of QuerkleUser uploaded image of QuerkleUser uploaded image of Querkle
more
photos