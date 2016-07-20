ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Apollo 13
  • Leafly flower of Apollo 13

Hybrid

Apollo 13

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 147 reviews

Apollo 13
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Apollo 13 consistently receives quite a bit of praise that has come to be expected with strains created by breeders Brothers Grimm. A cross between two of their other successful strains, P75 and Genius (a Jack Herer phenotype), this strain has a decorated lineage. Apollo 13 has the distinction of being especially rare as it is said that only 500 seeds came from the original stock and the few cuttings are the stuff of legend. This plant is less finicky than most and is often recommended for new grower. It also flowers very quickly at 7-8 weeks, producing large sticky buds. Apollo 13’s aroma is unique and very pungent. Its scent has been described as peppery and earthy with a punch of both sour fruit and citrus, while the taste takes on the herbal notes of tea with a skunky aftertaste. As its name suggests, this strain will have your head in the clouds as its effects are cerebral and energizing. While the more popular version of this hybrid is the sativa-dominant plant, be aware that an indica-dominant version is also out there.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

802 reported effects from 97 people
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 48%
Energetic 42%
Creative 32%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 7%

Reviews

147

Show all

Avatar for STICKY
Member since 2012
Wowza!!! A+++ strain. Made me feel uplifted, giggly, happy, and also super relaxed.... Felt like I was super high on my way to space. Amazing strain everyone should try!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for tylerhwood92
Member since 2014
Why is it called Apollo 13? Because we'll all go to space, but some of us might not make it back! Apollo 13 is probably my all time favorite strain, possibly just because of the space jokes and puns that were made while enjoying it. Calling a home made bong the "shuttle" and travelling through time...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Gdftony
Member since 2012
Great daytime buzz. Got me motivated and active, I ended up doing laundry and other chores. Great clean and clear head buzz, very tasty!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for mr.class
Member since 2015
I smoked so much I jumped down a hill thought I was a astronaut
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Majorkushage4
Member since 2015
A13 gives me energy and leaves me clear minded, giggly, talkative, uplifted, euphoric and overall happy. This strain has a great citrus, earthy flavor with a strong, slightly sweet smell. It's a perfect strain to use when you still want to be clear minded to talk to people, study/work and overall ju...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Allen Wrench
Allen Wrench
More happyLeafly flower for Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
More creativeLeafly flower for Green Queen
Green Queen
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More pineneLeafly flower for Dream Queen
Dream Queen
More talkativeLeafly flower for Jillybean
Jillybean
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Jet Fuel
Jet Fuel
More relaxingLeafly flower for Tangie
Tangie
More myrcene
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Apollo 13
First strain child
The Void
child
Second strain child
Trifecta
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Apollo 13User uploaded image of Apollo 13User uploaded image of Apollo 13User uploaded image of Apollo 13User uploaded image of Apollo 13User uploaded image of Apollo 13User uploaded image of Apollo 13
more
photos
Celebrate Space Exploration Day With These Cannabis Strains
Celebrate Space Exploration Day With These Cannabis Strains