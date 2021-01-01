 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. BLACKBERRY FIRE OG | blackberry x fire lady og
Hybrid

BLACKBERRY FIRE OG | blackberry x fire lady og

by HIGHSMEN

Write a review
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds BLACKBERRY FIRE OG | blackberry x fire lady og
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds BLACKBERRY FIRE OG | blackberry x fire lady og

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

BLACKBERRY FIRE OG | blackberry x fire lady og Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Blackberry Fire

Blackberry Fire
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review