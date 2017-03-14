ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blackberry Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.2 1873 reviews

Blackberry Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 102 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1873 reviews

Blackberry Kush
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1389 people reported 10132 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 29%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 35%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,873

Show all

Avatar for hasso
Member since 2015
If you're looking for a quick puff this is not the right strain. the reason being at first you think it will be quick little puff but then the tart and tangy flavors draw you in for a second take and before you know it...you're best friends with a squirrel.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for Tom2713
Member since 2015
Amazing, i was sitting in my car smoking it, and right away, it hits you in stages of effects, each one building on the last. The first was instantaneous pain relief, then a sudden surge of uplifting spirits, followed by this sense of total relaxation. In this relaxation, you begin to feel as thou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
Ah, the local 7-11: never go here stoned, because you WILL end up in the candy aisle looking at all the sugary goodies, 'specially if you have a head fulla Blackberry Kush. I've already snarffed a roll of Rollos, a Heath bar (or a Skor bar if you wanna be snooty about junk food), and some beef jer...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for TB-303
Member since 2014
This has been my favorite smoke for bed time. It taste likes berries and put's you into a state a deep relaxation. Perfect for my insomnia since I will sometimes wake up around 2 am. I always leave a little in my vaporizer to put me back to sleep real quick. I would highly recommend this strain to p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KyleJEE
Member since 2013
I 58, have Parkinson's disease, and as such have severe pain and tremors at almost all hours of the day. Insomnia and pain management are what symptoms medical My go to strain is usually Tahoe OG, but my co-op stopped carrying it, so I got a eighth of Blackberry Kush on the recommendation of the o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Blackberry Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackberry Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Blackberry Kush
First strain child
Blackberry Bubble
child
Second strain child
Blackberry Cobbler
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Blackberry Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blackberry Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Blackberry Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Blackberry Kush cannabis
The High Score: ‘Zelda, Breath of the Wild’ Game Review
The High Score: ‘Zelda, Breath of the Wild’ Game Review
The Leafly Wine &amp; Cannabis Pairing Guide
The Leafly Wine &amp; Cannabis Pairing Guide
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Berry Terpenes
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Berry Terpenes

Most popular in