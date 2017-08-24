We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Reviews
20
solinox
Member since 2016
Good, solid high and good dreams, too. Many other strains reduce my dreams, but this one did not. No increase in back pain relative to other treatment. Light use during the day would help me to relax if I felt my back starting to seize up, while not necessarily giving me total couch lock.
This is really a great strain to get my day going! I have had it in both, flower and concentrate (I prefer concentrate), but it isn’t a racy high sativa strain, but it doesn’t make me want to sleep like indicas if I have a little too much. This strain offers a very euphoric heady punch, with muscle ...