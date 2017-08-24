ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for solinox
Member since 2016
Good, solid high and good dreams, too. Many other strains reduce my dreams, but this one did not. No increase in back pain relative to other treatment. Light use during the day would help me to relax if I felt my back starting to seize up, while not necessarily giving me total couch lock.
Avatar for BabblingB
Member since 2020
Indica feeling, body feeling
Avatar for gOld_Fish
Member since 2020
this strain was amazing super calm and sweet yet light and flowery. Excellent high
Avatar for ThisIsMyCake
Member since 2015
Nice
Avatar for vinceinaz
Member since 2017
excellent strain for pain and whatever else is ailing you loved it from the first tokes
Avatar for Patrick802VT
Member since 2019
The smell is just like blackberrys, and so is the taste. The color of deep purple throughout the buds... beautiful in everyway! 2 thumbs up!
Avatar for cannapillguy
Member since 2016
great laid back strain. smoked it in my flower vaporizer at 375 degrees. I'm working In the garden with no pain and deeply focused on what I'm doing.
Avatar for bakedpotato01
Member since 2016
This is really a great strain to get my day going! I have had it in both, flower and concentrate (I prefer concentrate), but it isn’t a racy high sativa strain, but it doesn’t make me want to sleep like indicas if I have a little too much. This strain offers a very euphoric heady punch, with muscle ...
