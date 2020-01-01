Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Your main squeeze. Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® White Lemon™ is an indoor-grown, sativa-dominant hybrid. Discovered by the renowned Strain Hunters®, a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics, White Lemon™ is a cross of two award-winning strains, El Nino and Super Lemon Haze. White Lemon™ exhibits intense aromas of lemon and spice. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and Humulene. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to cannabis amnesty.
Be the first to review this product.
Created by Greenhouse Strain Hunters, White Lemon crosses Super Lemon Haze with El Niño. Lemon aromas are accompanied by wood and spicy incense notes, making this a treat for your nose. Effects tend to reflect a heightened mental clarity followed by a comforting and relaxing body high. White Lemon is great for anyone looking to feel crisp and clear while exploring a quiet and relaxed activity.