Hybrid

Thumbs Up Brand White Lemon Pre-roll

by Thumbs Up Brand

About this product

Your main squeeze. Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® White Lemon™ is an indoor-grown, sativa-dominant hybrid. Discovered by the renowned Strain Hunters®, a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics, White Lemon™ is a cross of two award-winning strains, El Nino and Super Lemon Haze. White Lemon™ exhibits intense aromas of lemon and spice. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and Humulene. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to cannabis amnesty.

About this strain

White Lemon

White Lemon

Created by Greenhouse Strain Hunters, White Lemon crosses Super Lemon Haze with El Niño. Lemon aromas are accompanied by wood and spicy incense notes, making this a treat for your nose. Effects tend to reflect a heightened mental clarity followed by a comforting and relaxing body high. White Lemon is great for anyone looking to feel crisp and clear while exploring a quiet and relaxed activity.

About this brand

THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.