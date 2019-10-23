True-Taste™ Ceramic Core Technology
Easy top filling cartridge eliminates spillage and waste
Compact and sleek design is discreet and easy-to-use in any environment
No coils, no mess and easy to clean
Innovative temperature provides even heating
Unparalleled flavor and vapor quality
Includes: Ceramic Bowl, High Output 1500 mAh Battery, USB Charger, Torrch User Guide, Dab Tool And Rings
Offering a rich full flavor with a discreet footprint and a clean efficient burn, Torrch’s all-ceramic chamber delivers an unparalleled concentrates experience for connoisseurs and first-time users alike. Designed specifically for shatter, budder, and other wax concentrate product, the Torrch vaporizer is designed to give users the absolute best dab experience on the market with no sticky mess. When you think about high quality, the Torrch concentrate vaporizer is unmatched.