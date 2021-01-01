BLUE RAZZ TerpStrain
About this product
With a sweet candy flavor of blue raspberry and the aroma of sweet candy citrus, Blue Razz is made from Limonene Terpenes for an uplifting boost to your vibe that also benefits those with fatigue. Goes well with candies, drinks and vapes. FLAVOR: Blue Raspberry, Citrus AROMA: Sweet, Candy, Citrus EFFECTS: Uplifting USES: Candies, Drinks, Vapes BENEFITS: Fatigue, Appetite PROMINENT TERPENES: Limonene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
Blueberry OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
