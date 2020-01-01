About this product
Tweed Bakerstreet-infused milk chocolate, paired with natural peppermint flavour. True to our heritage, this cannabis-infused chocolate was made in a former chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Ontario, using our very own THC-dominant indica strain, Bakerstreet. Yep, Tweed-infused milk chocolate, from our hometown to yours. Ingredients: Natural flavour, cacao beans, organic cane sugar, milk powder, organic cocoa butter, cannabis distillate. Allergens: Contains milk. May contain tree nuts and peanuts. Tweed Bakertstreet & Peppermint Chocolate contains 10mg of THC per bar.
