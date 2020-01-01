 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Bakerstreet & Peppermint Chocolate

Bakerstreet & Peppermint Chocolate

by Tweed

Write a review
Tweed Edibles Chocolates Bakerstreet & Peppermint Chocolate
Tweed Edibles Chocolates Bakerstreet & Peppermint Chocolate

About this product

Tweed Bakerstreet-infused milk chocolate, paired with natural peppermint flavour. True to our heritage, this cannabis-infused chocolate was made in a former chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Ontario, using our very own THC-dominant indica strain, Bakerstreet. Yep, Tweed-infused milk chocolate, from our hometown to yours. Ingredients: Natural flavour, cacao beans, organic cane sugar, milk powder, organic cocoa butter, cannabis distillate. Allergens: Contains milk. May contain tree nuts and peanuts. Tweed Bakertstreet & Peppermint Chocolate contains 10mg of THC per bar.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.