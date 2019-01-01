About this product
We took Highlands, our indica-dominant THC strain, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t. One spray = 2.5 mg of THC. REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Afghan Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.