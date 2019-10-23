About this product
It eliminates the guesswork with displayed temperature settings and haptic feedback, and features conduction ceramic heating, a clean air path, and USB-C recharging. Vaporizer Type: Ground Leaf Heating System: Ceramic Conduction Chamber Capacity: 0.33 Grams Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery 18500 1100 mAh Battery Capacity: 12 Sessions Charging time: Approximately 60 min Case Material: Anodized Aluminum Vapor Path: Medical Grade Silicone and Polycarbonate Product Dimensions: 3.9” x 0.62” x 1.42” (10 cm x 2.2 cm x 3.6 cm) Vapor Delivery Method: Direct Draw Product Weight: 0.19 lbs (88 grams) Warranty: 1 Year
