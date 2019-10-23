 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. VAPIUM LITE VAPORIZER

VAPIUM LITE VAPORIZER

by Vapium

Write a review
Vapium Vaping Portable Vaporizers VAPIUM LITE VAPORIZER

Buy Here

About this product

It eliminates the guesswork with displayed temperature settings and haptic feedback, and features conduction ceramic heating, a clean air path, and USB-C recharging. Vaporizer Type: Ground Leaf Heating System: Ceramic Conduction Chamber Capacity: 0.33 Grams Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery 18500 1100 mAh Battery Capacity: 12 Sessions Charging time: Approximately 60 min Case Material: Anodized Aluminum Vapor Path: Medical Grade Silicone and Polycarbonate Product Dimensions: 3.9” x 0.62” x 1.42” (10 cm x 2.2 cm x 3.6 cm) Vapor Delivery Method: Direct Draw Product Weight: 0.19 lbs (88 grams) Warranty: 1 Year

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vapium Logo
Pushing the boundaries beyond what is available to create products that exceed the standards of utility, design and engineering. Each product is developed to be Rugged, Reliable and Refined.