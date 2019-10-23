 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. VAPIUM SUMMIT + VAPORIZER

VAPIUM SUMMIT + VAPORIZER

by Vapium

Write a review
Vapium Vaping Portable Vaporizers VAPIUM SUMMIT + VAPORIZER
Vapium Vaping Portable Vaporizers VAPIUM SUMMIT + VAPORIZER

Buy Here

About this product

Innovative technology, medical / space grade materials, intuitive functionality crafted specifically for on-the-go use, it redefines industry standards of both utility and style that performs wherever the trail may lead, and beyond. The SUMMIT+ comes with the high-quality engineering you can expect from all of our products, is ISO medically manufactured and is backed by a reliable 2-year limited warranty. Vaporizer Type: Ground Leaf and Concentrates Heating System: Conduction Chamber Capacity: 0.33 Grams Battery Type: Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery Battery Capacity: Approximate 24 Sessions Charging: Works with any USB-C Charger Case Material: Medical Grade High Temp Polycarbonate Vapor Path: Continuous laser welded stainless steel Product Dimensions: 4.5” x 1.1” x 1.4” (11.4cm x 2.8cm x 3.7cm) Vapor Delivery Method: Direct Draw Product Weight: 0.3lbs (136g) Warranty: 2 Year

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vapium Logo
Pushing the boundaries beyond what is available to create products that exceed the standards of utility, design and engineering. Each product is developed to be Rugged, Reliable and Refined.