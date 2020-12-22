 Loading…

Expedition Series // Black + Red

by Vessel®

Expedition Series // Black + Red
by Vessel®

About this product

- Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/temperature settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB magnetic charging port + cable - Six (6) month limited warranty - Patented

About this brand

From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.

84 customer reviews

Tue Dec 22 2020
W........e
This is amazing. Get yourself a good battery. This feels great, looks great, works great and lasts a long time.
Thu Oct 15 2020
i........r
Very sleek and well put together. It's definitely sturdy as well. The air flow is the best I've seen from any device. I highly recommend getting the charging base as well!
Fri Sep 25 2020
L........b
Build quality, power and battery life blow away any cheaper batteries that I've tried...great product and excellent customer service.