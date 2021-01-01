 Loading…

Bubblegum regular seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Bubblegum regular seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Bubblegum has been derived from: Power Plant x Santa Maria. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Bubblegum regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 25.46 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Bubblegum regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/bubblegum-regular-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bubble Gum is a classic hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Indiana Bubble Gum with an unknown indica strain. marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

