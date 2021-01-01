CBD Kush feminized seeds
CBD Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. CBD Kush has been derived from: Kush x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 300 cm and will yield 700 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, spicy, sweet, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the CBD Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbd-kush-feminized-seeds
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness.
