Critical autoflowering regular seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Critical autoflowering regular seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Critical autoflowering regular seeds

About this product

Critical autoflowering regular seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Critical has been derived from: Big Bud x Skunk #1 x Lowryder. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Critical autoflowering regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 55 to 65 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 110 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 31.12 USD (5 seeds). Buy this Critical autoflowering regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-autoflowering-regular-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

