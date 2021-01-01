About this product
Our take on a quintessential BC fruit, Craft Blueberry soft chews are made in small batches, giving them a freshly picked taste. Our chews are made with fresh blueberries and blueberry juice concentrate and are coated with organic powdered sugar. Just one bite will not be enough. Each piece has 2.5 mg of THC, 4 pieces per package. Experience the difference real fruit makes in these all-natural, vegan, plant-based and gluten-free bites!
About this brand
White Rabbit OG
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.