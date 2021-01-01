About this product

Our take on a quintessential BC fruit, Craft Blueberry soft chews are made in small batches, giving them a freshly picked taste. Our chews are made with fresh blueberries and blueberry juice concentrate and are coated with organic powdered sugar. Just one bite will not be enough. Each piece has 2.5 mg of THC, 4 pieces per package. Experience the difference real fruit makes in these all-natural, vegan, plant-based and gluten-free bites!