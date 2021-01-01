 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Craft Blueberry

Craft Blueberry

by White Rabbit OG

Write a review
White Rabbit OG Edibles Candy Craft Blueberry
White Rabbit OG Edibles Candy Craft Blueberry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our take on a quintessential BC fruit, Craft Blueberry soft chews are made in small batches, giving them a freshly picked taste. Our chews are made with fresh blueberries and blueberry juice concentrate and are coated with organic powdered sugar. Just one bite will not be enough. Each piece has 2.5 mg of THC, 4 pieces per package. Experience the difference real fruit makes in these all-natural, vegan, plant-based and gluten-free bites!

About this brand

White Rabbit OG Logo
White Rabbit OG is a local, BC-based edibles brand committed to raising the standard for cannabis edibles using whole fruits. Our White Rabbit OG soft chews add a new dimension to cannabis edibles, with all-natural, vegan and plant-based ingredients we’ve created an experience that will keep you coming back for more.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review