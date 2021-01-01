 Loading…

Craft Sour Peach

by White Rabbit OG

About this product

Sweet with a sour twist, these Craft Sour Peach soft chews are perfect for when you can’t decide between sweet and sour. Made with tree-ripened peaches and real fruit flavours, these bite-sized pieces are sure to liven up your tastebuds. Each package contains 4 x 2.5mg THC vegan, and plant-based bites. Experience the difference real fruit makes in with each gluten-free, vegan bite.

About this brand

White Rabbit OG is a local, BC-based edibles brand committed to raising the standard for cannabis edibles using whole fruits. Our White Rabbit OG soft chews add a new dimension to cannabis edibles, with all-natural, vegan and plant-based ingredients we’ve created an experience that will keep you coming back for more.

