Craft Sour Peach
Craft Sour Peach by White Rabbit OG
About this product
Sweet with a sour twist, these Craft Sour Peach soft chews are perfect for when you can’t decide between sweet and sour. Made with tree-ripened peaches and real fruit flavours, these bite-sized pieces are sure to liven up your tastebuds. Each package contains 4 x 2.5mg THC vegan, and plant-based bites. Experience the difference real fruit makes in with each gluten-free, vegan bite.
About this brand
White Rabbit OG
