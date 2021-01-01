Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer
by Wulf ModsWrite a review
$89.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Wulf Vape LX Vaporizer features an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display, a LED light and a ceramic heating component. The device offers full temperature ranging from 130-430 degrees Fahrenheit. A quick 30 second warm up time automatically heats the unit to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and allows you to adjust from there to give you a perfect burn on your herb.
About this brand
Wulf Mods
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.