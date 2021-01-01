Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer
$79.99MSRP
About this product
The Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer is a top load chamber that distributes heat evenly giving your herb a perfect light brown burn while giving optimal vapor production and flavor. With a varying temperature range from 340 to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, the Wulf Vape SX can match your vaping preference, delivering the perfect vape each time.
About this brand
Wulf Mods
