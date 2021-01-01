 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer

Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer

by Wulf Mods

Write a review
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer
Wulf Mods Vaping Portable Vaporizers Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer

$79.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Wulf Vape SX Vaporizer is a top load chamber that distributes heat evenly giving your herb a perfect light brown burn while giving optimal vapor production and flavor. With a varying temperature range from 340 to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, the Wulf Vape SX can match your vaping preference, delivering the perfect vape each time.

About this brand

Wulf Mods Logo
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review