Ultra Sour by Zenabis is a high THC sativa-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. Sativas, unlike indica or indica-leaning hybrid strains, are commonly associated with uplifting effects and social activities. This dried flower has light green buds covered with small orange hairs that, when combined with its sweet, lemony, citrus-meets-diesel flavour, contributes to this strain’s overall tropical vibe. CANNABINOIDS THC: 18-25% CBD: <1% TERPENES terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene, beta-pinene ZENABIS Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.