d........2
June 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Amazing quality high! I like indica that I can still function on and not always get stuck on the couch! But relaxed and pain-free at the same time….
d........3
October 3, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This strain is perfect for me. Last time I had a high like this, I smoked chocolate tie...very tasty too.
A........l
October 6, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
With this review I am referring to the “007 up”A friend made me try this.Very happy and energetic. It feels very sativa but calm at the same time.
M........6
March 12, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Good strain to watch a daytime film or take a walk in the park after.