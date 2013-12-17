$100 OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that packs a strong punch. The name supposedly refers to both its strength and high price when it first started showing up in Hollywood. As a plant, $100 OG tends to produce large dark green buds with few stems. Users report a strong body effect of an indica for pain relief with the more alert, cerebral feeling thanks to its sativa side.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
