  • Leafly flower of $100 OG

Hybrid

$100 OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 509 reviews

$100 OG

$100 OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that packs a strong punch. The name supposedly refers to both its strength and high price when it first started showing up in Hollywood. As a plant, $100 OG tends to produce large dark green buds with few stems. Users report a strong body effect of an indica for pain relief with the more alert, cerebral feeling thanks to its sativa side.

Effects

Show all

2291 reported effects from 333 people
Euphoric 52%
Creative 42%
Happy 40%
Uplifted 38%
Focused 25%
Dry mouth 46%
Dry eyes 31%
Dizzy 13%
Paranoid 13%
Headache 11%

Reviews

509

Show all

Avatar for cheechnbongs215
Member since 2011
hits you like a ton of bricks, i didnt even hit it but three times and completely forgot what i was doing, then ate two boxes of cereal
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for MJsMedShop
Member since 2011
The real deal OG KUSH is not to be trifled with by armatures or wannabes. The high last for 3-4 hours EVERY TIME you smoke her and the effects are intense to say the least. Our grower is cool as heck and only focuses on this strain so he has the bud down to an art now. If you get the chance to sm...
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for OldLion
Member since 2015
Smoked 1 joint with my BF when we visited CA, really nice feel.. at that time I had a major headache.. or may I say hangover.. 3 hits and the hangover was gone and I was in Wonderland. This made me so joyful, so carefree, so uplifted. Was hard to explain the high I got from this, I guess was sort of...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Brownskin
Member since 2012
Great results for chronic back pain and symptoms of PTSD
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHungrySleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for brainmelter23
Member since 2014
Had a late night sesh with a couple of friends and this actually woke me up surprisingly enough. Makes you very creative, and brings on great euphoria. Lingers for a while too.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
$100 OG

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of $100 OGUser uploaded image of $100 OGUser uploaded image of $100 OGUser uploaded image of $100 OGUser uploaded image of $100 OGUser uploaded image of $100 OGUser uploaded image of $100 OG
