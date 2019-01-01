ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Bank Cannabis Genetics crossed some unknown OG Kush strains to get 12 Year OG. With bulbous OG buds and other classic OG Kush characteristics, this strain offers a thick OG aroma and flavor profile that’s spicy, earthy, and floral. The strain works wonders as a medicine or just let you relax after a long day at work.

 

OG Kush
12 Year OG
Jim OG
