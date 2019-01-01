ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The sequel to Fast and Vast by Heavyweight Seeds, 2 Fast 2 Vast crosses the original with a Northern Lights Auto. The strain produces a fruity flavor that is as delicious as it is heady, giving many consumers a soaring, giggly high that is followed up with a heavy stoned feeling. 

