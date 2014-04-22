I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders. There are many breeders selling this version of this awesome creation and although they have their differences, they are all good in their own way and are very similar unlike a lot of other old time popular strains. I have personally grown seeds from Sensi Seeds, Nirvana, and one other breeder that I am unsure of because I bought them through one of the larger seed banks about 10 years ago. All of them were similar in every category so this review applies to at least the two names mentioned and from what I have seen from other seeds obtained from other breeders, they are mostly very similar as well. There is a reason this is on the list of top 25 strains of all time and I believe its because you basically can't go wrong with this strain as far as quality and consistency. USE; The characteristics of this plant use wise are all indica with all of the physical effects one would expect from an indica. It's not a strain for the morning if you want to get anything done but it is great for those lazy days or in the evening, especially if you have sleep problems. It's a great strain for pain and insomnia. Looks and taste are average but the effects are the reason you will like this strain. There are slight differences between strains from different breeders, but most duplicate the original. GROW; Indoors; The consistency here is very good as well. The three strains from the breeders mentioned all flowered a little longer than they suggest but ht could just be my preference and I also do not use your standard 12/12 light cycle throughout the entire flowering cycle as I start it higher and decrease it with time below 12 hours. All of them took 7-8 weeks. Outdoors this strain is a champion, with high yields, high resistance to mold and other growing factors and a fairly early harvest time, being around Oct. 1st. Some may want them to go longer but in my situation and location where cold weather and people activity increases after Oct. 1st, you can plan to harvest this by then and have an A+ grade product.