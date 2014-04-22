IndicaTHC 18%CBG 1%

Northern Lights

aka NL

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Northern Lights strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Northern Lights strain flavors

Pine

Earthy

Woody

Northern Lights strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    31% of people say it helps with Pain
Northern Lights strain reviews3,708

April 22, 2014
I am a 60 year old male who has had two back surgeries and have a myopathy called Pompe disease. I am about at the end of my time here on earth as this disease progresses and the best medicine I have found to relieve the pain has come from this plant. I was on the "normal" protocol of opiates from my doctor for years and then I tried this strain. Daily usage has allowed me to greatly reduce the dosage of the Morphine and Oxycodone with their awful side effects, and I live a much better life since using this strain.
March 8, 2016
I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders. There are many breeders selling this version of this awesome creation and although they have their differences, they are all good in their own way and are very similar unlike a lot of other old time popular strains. I have personally grown seeds from Sensi Seeds, Nirvana, and one other breeder that I am unsure of because I bought them through one of the larger seed banks about 10 years ago. All of them were similar in every category so this review applies to at least the two names mentioned and from what I have seen from other seeds obtained from other breeders, they are mostly very similar as well. There is a reason this is on the list of top 25 strains of all time and I believe its because you basically can't go wrong with this strain as far as quality and consistency. USE; The characteristics of this plant use wise are all indica with all of the physical effects one would expect from an indica. It's not a strain for the morning if you want to get anything done but it is great for those lazy days or in the evening, especially if you have sleep problems. It's a great strain for pain and insomnia. Looks and taste are average but the effects are the reason you will like this strain. There are slight differences between strains from different breeders, but most duplicate the original. GROW; Indoors; The consistency here is very good as well. The three strains from the breeders mentioned all flowered a little longer than they suggest but ht could just be my preference and I also do not use your standard 12/12 light cycle throughout the entire flowering cycle as I start it higher and decrease it with time below 12 hours. All of them took 7-8 weeks. Outdoors this strain is a champion, with high yields, high resistance to mold and other growing factors and a fairly early harvest time, being around Oct. 1st. Some may want them to go longer but in my situation and location where cold weather and people activity increases after Oct. 1st, you can plan to harvest this by then and have an A+ grade product.
October 6, 2015
Hands down best weed I've smoked. This tree really releases all of your blocks. On your mind and your body. Your thoughts just flow to you effortlessly. And the relief of my back pain almost made tears of joy come up. I couldn't feel any pain whatsoever(chronic back pain from injury). Doesn't feel like an indica at all. I'm a sativa guy. I need more of this in my life.
Strain spotlight

Northern Lights strain genetics

Northern Lights grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • High calyx-to-leaf ratio makes for easy trimming
  • Grows best as a multi-branch plant
  • Does well with moderate to heavy nutrients
  • Yields typically fall between 400-500g/m²

Photos of Northern Lights

