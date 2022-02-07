I grew these from TD seeds, and smell was that old school chronic chemical super skunk. Smoke made the room reek of that true skunk weed smell. Almost no weed does that anymore. High was the total disassociation effect of weed from the early 2000s. Unfortunately, some plants seemed to have a ceiling, but others would get you so high, you literally would not be able to get up and walk if your life depended on it. I'm convinced the Chems are derived from real American Skunk weed, not the Euro trash, fake skunk. Top notch.