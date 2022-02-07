3 Chems reviews
3 Chems strain effects
3 Chems strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
R........0
February 7, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
One of my favorite strains from Rythm. Very dense, nicely cured nugs. Not too dry. Not super pretty.......mainly light green. Very evenly matched hybrid (50/50). have purchased many times and will be purchasing many more times!
J........1
February 23, 2022
Head euphoric body relaxed I feel happy in a good mood helps me ocd and ptsd also my anxiety is alot better with this strain
r........i
March 31, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Rythm cartridge had a bad pull to it compared to other cart brands which was disappointing. From what I can tell, it’s a very balanced strain that’s good for evening when you want to unwind but still want to do a few things before going to bed. Got rid of a light headache I had but didn’t help with neck pain or tinnitus.
8........h
November 23, 2021
Really lovely relaxing strain, great for evening use!
a........p
October 9, 2024
Dizzy
Dry eyes
I grew these from TD seeds, and smell was that old school chronic chemical super skunk. Smoke made the room reek of that true skunk weed smell. Almost no weed does that anymore. High was the total disassociation effect of weed from the early 2000s. Unfortunately, some plants seemed to have a ceiling, but others would get you so high, you literally would not be able to get up and walk if your life depended on it. I'm convinced the Chems are derived from real American Skunk weed, not the Euro trash, fake skunk. Top notch.