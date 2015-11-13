ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 3D CBD
  4. Reviews

3D CBD reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 3D CBD.

Reviews

18

Avatar for TokenMermaidIVXX
Member since 2019
Had a friend tell me about how great this strain was and I'm glad I tried it. This helps me in the morning and at night. I have a really nice head lift, and great mood. Followed by a nice body relaxation. Easing my pain and muscles. I sleep well with a dab of this before bed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ckoucouthakis1369
Member since 2017
a sativa good for insomnia? i dunno about that but i do like that the CBD balances out the anxiety I get most of the time when I smoke a pure sativa with decent THC levels
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
Sativa in it’s head high with a heavy stony undertones. Love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TalkativeUplifted
Avatar for TiffanyMiller
Member since 2017
I was just diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer, Epilepsy, also have IIH with a VP Shunt, Factor V Liden and 13 surgeries under my belt to keep me alive. I started using marijuana a year ago for migraines. Our local Shatter Shots has a local vendor with this strain and with me just holding the bud in my h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of 3D CBDUser uploaded image of 3D CBD
Avatar for ijohns14
Member since 2014
Being high in CBD, this strain really helps with pain. It is also a nice head high, and is great for being active.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SirCrash0614
Member since 2017
This strain is so uplifting, and you have a creative buzz that surrounds you for the majority of the peak and come down. I'm currently using it to wind down from a very long and stressful evening. Definitely a keeper for the memory banks!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for kushkrazykiki
Member since 2013
Love this strain for meditation or wake n bake, or any activity where I need to be alert but want to take the edge off of pain or stress. Many people will say a high-CBD strain will not get you high. I beg to differ. As a daily smoker for nearly five years, I have a decent THC tolerance. This strai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted