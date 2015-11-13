Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 3D CBD.
Reviews
18
TokenMermaidIVXX
Member since 2019
Had a friend tell me about how great this strain was and I'm glad I tried it. This helps me in the morning and at night. I have a really nice head lift, and great mood. Followed by a nice body relaxation. Easing my pain and muscles. I sleep well with a dab of this before bed.
I was just diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer, Epilepsy, also have IIH with a VP Shunt, Factor V Liden and 13 surgeries under my belt to keep me alive.
I started using marijuana a year ago for migraines. Our local Shatter Shots has a local vendor with this strain and with me just holding the bud in my h...
This strain is so uplifting, and you have a creative buzz that surrounds you for the majority of the peak and come down. I'm currently using it to wind down from a very long and stressful evening. Definitely a keeper for the memory banks!
Love this strain for meditation or wake n bake, or any activity where I need to be alert but want to take the edge off of pain or stress.
Many people will say a high-CBD strain will not get you high. I beg to differ. As a daily smoker for nearly five years, I have a decent THC tolerance. This strai...