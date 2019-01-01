ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 60 Day Lemon
  • Leafly flower of 60 Day Lemon

Hybrid

60 Day Lemon

60 Day Lemon

After success with 60 Day Wonder, DNA Genetics created 60 Day Lemon, a cross of their popular Lemon Skunk and a Ruderalis. The strain finishes quickly and is simple to grow with its autoflowering properties. 60 Day Lemon is pungent with lemon citrus and skunk terpenes that will fill any room after you crack open a jar. You can expect a high that will put you in an elevated state of relaxation and allow you to be present and content in the moment.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Strain
60 Day Lemon