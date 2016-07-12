We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 49%
Euphoric 48%
Creative 44%
Relaxed 43%
Uplifted 42%
Stress 44%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 30%
Nausea 19%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 7%
Reviews
384
CheezcakeGod
Member since 2018
It gets me loosened up whenever I feel uptight. I don’t have that head high that I usually get with Sativa’s where I’m stuck in thought, it actually gets me out of my head and keeps me present. Although, I do need to smoke more of it to get me to the high that I want to get.
Great strain. The flower form gave me the “headband” the first time I used it and it was an awful feeling. The concentrate version did not affect me this way. It’s a good body high, not too heady. Good evening strain to help you relax. It would be good during the day if your just chilling with nowhe...
So I picked this up because Headband is one of my absolute favorite strains and was curious if this would give me the same type of feeling. It indeed does. As other users have stated, it does take a while to feel the full effects. First effects are energetic, creative and focused that slowly melt in...