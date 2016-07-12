ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
707 Headband reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 707 Headband.

Effects

285 people reported 2206 effects
Happy 49%
Euphoric 48%
Creative 44%
Relaxed 43%
Uplifted 42%
Stress 44%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 30%
Nausea 19%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 7%

Reviews

384

Avatar for CheezcakeGod
Member since 2018
It gets me loosened up whenever I feel uptight. I don’t have that head high that I usually get with Sativa’s where I’m stuck in thought, it actually gets me out of my head and keeps me present. Although, I do need to smoke more of it to get me to the high that I want to get.
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Stonedeafforever
Member since 2020
Great strain. The flower form gave me the “headband” the first time I used it and it was an awful feeling. The concentrate version did not affect me this way. It’s a good body high, not too heady. Good evening strain to help you relax. It would be good during the day if your just chilling with nowhe...
Avatar for Dpfelten
Member since 2019
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for nicksanchez856
Member since 2019
Good euphoric head high! Great shatter from Crescent Cannabis
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Photos

Avatar for Casey1919
Member since 2020
Relaxes but gives a bit of energy for me, which I need. Good for anxiety
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for janeislifted
Member since 2016
My fav, feelin the headband, mellow, strong, great for when I’m feeling anxious. Helps me focus the “up” energy and calms my body. Need this one on tap
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ApolloRonin
Member since 2020
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for EffinJosh
Member since 2017
So I picked this up because Headband is one of my absolute favorite strains and was curious if this would give me the same type of feeling. It indeed does. As other users have stated, it does take a while to feel the full effects. First effects are energetic, creative and focused that slowly melt in...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyHungry