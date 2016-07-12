ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 399 reviews

707 Headband

aka 707

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

707 Headband
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

This strain emerged from the Humboldt County, California and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush. 707 Headband plants flower in 9 to 11 weeks and usually have large yields. This strain is known to have high THC levels and can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.

Effects

Happy 49%
Euphoric 48%
Creative 44%
Relaxed 43%
Uplifted 42%
Stress 44%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 30%
Nausea 19%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 7%

Reviews

399

Avatar for grossmeat
Member since 2014
this weed takes a while to hit you, so be very careful. you'll take a hit, think it's done its job, then twenty minutes later you'll be fine, but all of a sudden you're way higher, then you get on leafly and warn people because they need to know.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for sativa_diva
Member since 2014
Very good for anxiety and depression; clear, uplifting, relaxing. Wonderful for losing that hyper-vigilant state that comes with PTSD.
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
707 Headband is one of my new favorite strains. I picked up a gram after grabbing some other meds from the collective. Just kinda wanted something new and i was VERY glad I picked this up. The high is well... Heady! Which is obvious with a name like "Headband". But this strain is.. different. It giv...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for fuzzykazoo
Member since 2011
This is it. The top of the mountain for me. As a writer, this stuff seriously increases my output. it allows me to sink into my seat, and get into a good creative writing session. in fact, if i'm feeling unmotivated, I will sometimes smoke and i'll become compelled to write-- the words and ideas jus...
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for MrFernandez
Member since 2012
one of the most creative strains .. if you are an artist of any kind. it gets the creative sparks going.. plus its has a nice relaxing finish..
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
707 Headband
First strain child
Madhatter
child
Second strain child
Bandana
child

