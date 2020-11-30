805 Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 805 Glue.
805 Glue effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
11 people reported 69 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
45% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
18% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
18% of people say it helps with inflammation