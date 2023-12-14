8th Bagel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 8th Bagel.
8th Bagel strain effects
8th Bagel strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
d........r
December 14, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
as for one who panics 99% of the time when smoking one small smooth hit im very relaxed mild jitters (coould be just me) but i find myself at a conformable high and sense of ease! also if too much of relaxation i also at time pair it with a 1:1 tincture to bring down any intense high
C........y
January 8, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Great! Giggles, Relaxed, pain free and he forgot to put cheese on his sandwich
f........3
October 5, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I smoked this from my vape and it gave me an instant body buzz. It honestly boosted my energy and made me feel very calm relaxed and precise.
c........f
August 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing strain! Smells very similar to GMO and has a STRONG scent. High is pure relaxation with a pleasant focused attention span.
S........6
July 3, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
excellent! it's relaxation in weed form. numbing the back pain! I like this stuff. 😉
v........3
June 10, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
One awesome strain maybe my new favorite just as good as bio Jesus or gg#4