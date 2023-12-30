91 Octane reviews
91 Octane reviews
j........s
December 30, 2023
Focused
Interesting head high. No paranoia or anxiety, but it puts you in a quiet sedated state, aware and alert but almost.... Too functional to function! Recommended for lounging, maybe audio books. I used on bowl cruises and it wasn't good for conversations! Experienced smoker.
m........2
May 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
It's fire slaps you in the back of the head I think it's five stars and I've been smoking for close to 40 years one of the best smokes I have tasted in a long time basically 1 to 2 toke weed put it out and it says it's sativa dominant not by much which is very surprising I would lean more towards Indica dominant
a........0
April 17, 2024
Giggly
Happy
It’s very chill and keeps you calm, i would say it helps me keep a conversation and no anxiety
j........c
March 31, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Smoked it for a good bit… won’t bad. It made me sleepy more than not and had me very conscience at the same time. It you have problems with thinking too much and stress 🎯
s........7
February 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Very nice body high!!!… Even as a experienced smoker you don’t need much to feel a instant high. This stain is definitely great to put you in relax mode.
r........8
July 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is a lovely smoke but quite heavy,one for after work when your jobs are done and you can sit back and chill,tastes good burns good I would recommend this 👍
s........h
March 23, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Hungry
I guess it’s called 91 Octane for a reason because it smokes like ⛽️. A bit too harsh for my liking but it’s okay. Use shorter pulls with this one. It would not be my first choice with other options but it’s not bad.
w........4
May 21, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Very strong stuff. Strongest strain I had in a while. If you have a chronic pain, no appetite or going to sleep to problems then 91 octane will help you. 60 sativa/40 indica and I feel mostly indica effects.