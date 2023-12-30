stock photo similar to 91 Octane
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%
91 Octane
aka Octane 91
91 Octane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Scotty2hotty. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. 91 Octane is known for its high THC content, averaging around 25-28%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, 91 Octane features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of 91 Octane typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about 91 Octanes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 91 Octane, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to 91 OctaneOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
91 Octane strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 91 Octane products near you
Similar to 91 Octane near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
91 Octane strain reviews9
Read all reviews
j........s
December 30, 2023
Focused
m........2
May 25, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
a........0
April 17, 2024
Giggly
Happy