ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
92 OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 92 OG.

3

Avatar for Strainmaster650
Member since 2019
It was fire. Very Stoney feel, it also had a psychedelic creep as it eases in. 5 out of 5!
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for CedrickWallace
Member since 2019
This strain is a nice ride into the blissful paradise that is the embrace of the green goddess. I got super skukukukukuned with my homie and played borderland 2 for 9 hours straight and it felt like 2 minutes had passed. Not as sleepy of a strain as I was led to believe.
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Liaisonsunivers
Member since 2018
92 OG is a strong strain that produced a flashback that had me reliving my youth it's definitely strong to the head and less optical than chronic was in the 90s but good for recreational use.
