A tribute to their first two popular strains, À La Mode by Green Team Genetics is a cross of their Milkbone and Cookie Pebbles. Combining a creamy cookie aroma and a fruity cereal milk flavor, buds fade from black or rich purple in the last few weeks of flowering, making for some lip-smacking eye candy.