ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. AAA OG
  4. Reviews

AAA OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain AAA OG.

AAA OG effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 8 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused

ReviewsNo Reviews

write a review
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...