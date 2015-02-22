ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Aberdeen reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Aberdeen.

Reviews

7

Avatar for franklin1998
Member since 2018
Never tried it,but I’m sure it packs a punch lol
feelings
Avatar for jetthicken
Member since 2017
Holy shit. I ripped one bowl out of a bong and all I can say is what the fuck. I was just sitting there watching tv and all the sudden a purple llama emerged from my tv. He came to my bedside and introduced himself to me. He wasn’t like the other llamas he was kind and gentle. Next thing I know afte...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
User uploaded image of Aberdeen
User uploaded image of Aberdeen
Avatar for Cholomexicangangbanger
Member since 2015
Ho...ly...Fuck. This is the shit. I didn't have to smoke too much, to get high as hell. The high was glorious too. Def pick up some Doritos and have a day
feelings
Avatar for Dopekidr
Member since 2015
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed