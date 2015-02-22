We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Holy shit. I ripped one bowl out of a bong and all I can say is what the fuck. I was just sitting there watching tv and all the sudden a purple llama emerged from my tv. He came to my bedside and introduced himself to me. He wasn’t like the other llamas he was kind and gentle. Next thing I know afte...