ACDC Cookies

HybridTHC 19%CBG 2%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Talkative
Relaxed
Focused
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

ACDC Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of ACDC Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

ACDC Cookies effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

4 people reported 4 effects
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic

ACDC Cookies reviews4

