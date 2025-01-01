Afina is a sativa cannabis strain bred by Bedrocan from a genetic line that dates back to the ‘90s. Afina is one of Bedrocan’s premier chemovars, used for a variety of cannabis research purposes. Afina generally contains around 22% THC and a minor amount of CBD; it has a terpene profile rich in terpinolene and myrcene, with ocimene, pinene, and limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Afina, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.