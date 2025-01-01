Afina
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
stock photo similar to Afina
Afina
AFI
Sativa
Afina potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Afina is a sativa cannabis strain bred by Bedrocan from a genetic line that dates back to the ‘90s. Afina is one of Bedrocan’s premier chemovars, used for a variety of cannabis research purposes. Afina generally contains around 22% THC and a minor amount of CBD; it has a terpene profile rich in terpinolene and myrcene, with ocimene, pinene, and limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Afina, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to AfinaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Afina products near you
Similar to Afina near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—