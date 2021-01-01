Loading…

After Life OG

aka After Life

HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
No effects reported

After Life OG is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of After Life OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

