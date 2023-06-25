The most recommended thing for me on Reddit from commenters. Really didn’t get it. It was very focused and creative, but no real high or euphoria to speak of. Kind of a weird alteration of attention, but no real “high” or “stone” Maybe it would be good for someone ADD? Other than that, I don’t know. Nerd facts: Sativa hybrid by Rythm Terpenes (in order): Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Pinene, Myrcene barely

3 people found this helpful helpful report