Afternoon Delight #7 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Afternoon Delight #7.
Afternoon Delight #7 strain effects
Afternoon Delight #7 strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
t........e
June 25, 2023
Creative
Focused
Talkative
The most recommended thing for me on Reddit from commenters. Really didn’t get it. It was very focused and creative, but no real high or euphoria to speak of. Kind of a weird alteration of attention, but no real “high” or “stone” Maybe it would be good for someone ADD? Other than that, I don’t know. Nerd facts: Sativa hybrid by Rythm Terpenes (in order): Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Pinene, Myrcene barely
o........m
January 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Anxious
My new favorite nighttime strain (or daytime with absolutely nothing important to do). Just like real afternoon delight: first, it's a little anxious, everything feels, sounds and tastes great, then you're happy, and it ends with your body relaxed, all your muscles untense, and you get really tired
2........d
December 9, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Uplifting and energetic yet calm and grounded is how I feel every time I work with this strain.
m........l
August 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
One of my new favorites. Hard hitting but not too heavy. Felt uplifted and creative. Definitely was good for my anxiety. Did give me the munchies and I was very focused but relaxed. Seems like a good social bud
h........6
August 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
One of my favorite strains! Creative, chatty, social, relaxing body high and tingly. No couch lock. Great for hanging with friends and intimacy.