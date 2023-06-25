Afternoon Delight #7 is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Trophy Wife. This strain is a balanced and blissful hybrid that features notes of floral and citrus and a subtle layer of earthy diesel. Afternoon Delight #7 has a pungent and diesel aroma with hints of citrus and lavender. The buds are dense and frosty, with dark green and purple hues. Afternoon Delight #7 is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Afternoon Delight #7 effects include relaxation, euphoria, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Afternoon Delight #7 when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by RYTHM, Afternoon Delight #7 features flavors like diesel, citrus, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Afternoon Delight #7 typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a balanced and blissful hybrid that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment, Afternoon Delight #7 might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Afternoon Delight #7, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







