Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I am going through the rigorous process of acquiring a Medical Marijuana Card and just wanted to do some research on the variety of strains. And this one in particular happened to catch my eye as it suggests in helping with eye pressure and has nearly no negative response. But with time and trial an...
Alaskan Thunder Grape (also know as Grape Thunder)
Looks: White and purple buds with a fair amount of red hairs and bright green leaves here and there. Some of the most beautiful bud ive ever seen. My man said he could only spare a q but it came as 2 thick crown nugs. For some reason he doesnt like ...