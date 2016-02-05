ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for maymaymay
Member since 2015
One of the best strain I ever had.
Avatar for MayjorLeeHigh
Member since 2019
Tf you talking about Guam
Avatar for Guamanian78
Member since 2017
I am going through the rigorous process of acquiring a Medical Marijuana Card and just wanted to do some research on the variety of strains. And this one in particular happened to catch my eye as it suggests in helping with eye pressure and has nearly no negative response. But with time and trial an...
Avatar for jmishkin
Member since 2016
it is an absolutely smooth hit. such beautiful purple... worth the extra cost as a treat...
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Alaskan Thunder Grape (also know as Grape Thunder) Looks: White and purple buds with a fair amount of red hairs and bright green leaves here and there. Some of the most beautiful bud ive ever seen. My man said he could only spare a q but it came as 2 thick crown nugs. For some reason he doesnt like ...
