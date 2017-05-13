We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
So far in the grow process of this strain (Veg Week 8-10), she looks pretty young & bare still. I'm growing her in organic cannabis soil with all organic Fox Farms Big Bloom fertilizer. She is starting to develop pistils now. Looking forward to harvest & taste test!