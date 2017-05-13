ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
5

Avatar for Gypsylady77
Member since 2018
I love this strain it has the best taste and yes tko
Avatar for hambone360
Member since 2017
Munchies dry mouth stonedddd.
EnergeticHungry
Avatar for bluntley420
Member since 2017
So far in the grow process of this strain (Veg Week 8-10), she looks pretty young &amp; bare still. I'm growing her in organic cannabis soil with all organic Fox Farms Big Bloom fertilizer. She is starting to develop pistils now. Looking forward to harvest &amp; taste test!
Avatar for Oregonorganics
Member since 2016
great strain. cotton mouth hit me hard though, munchies too
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for Hornbrook16
Member since 2017
the best kush ive ever smoked was too smooth with a after kick which nocked you the fuck out on ya couch but no bad negatives
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHungry