Alien ET reviews
Alien ET strain effects
Alien ET reviews
d........1
December 28, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I have MS and have been using Marijuana for 4+ years. I recently tried the Alien ET strain that was wonderful. It seemed to do everything well. It is a little on the strong side ( ~27% THC ) so easy does it. But this is definitely a must try.
i........5
October 9, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Great strain i had gotten it from bay smoke thca and it smacks,nose is sweat and pungent . Soft nugs with good burn , overall good relaxing head high. 🔥
L........b
March 3, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Very nice dense buds and the flower grinds nicely so it will roll and smoke nicely and is good in a bowl as well.
S........s
February 29, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Bought from Bearly legal hemp great strain, will take you there. The smell is so fresh sweet dank that you might not wanna smoke it. You’ll see, AAA top self strain frosty bugs looks to be rolled in snow, yeah baby
K........y
October 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
WOW, not an impressive bud to look at I will say. Lacks trichomes, smell, and appearance. But man I tell you it's a STRONG BUD as advertised. I enjoyed it very much. A diamond in the rough.