HybridTHC 19%CBG 2%
Alien ET
Alien ET is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Kush and Big E. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Alien ET is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Alien ET typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Alien ET’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien ET, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Alien ET strain reviews
d........1
December 28, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
i........5
October 9, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
L........b
March 3, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed