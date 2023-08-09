Alien Gelato reviews
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
m........e
August 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Hello from Germany :) 13 years Consumer experience. In the last 4 Years i tried alot Cali Strains and this one is in my top 5! This Strain is really potent and longlasting compared to other US Genetics. Its feels like this Strain got some medical benefits too. Im recommend this Strain for experienced Users. (sorry for my bad english first Review :)
4........3
February 14, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Took 2 hits of this beauty and I'm feeling good, not too relaxed to be tired but I'm relaxed and happy. Body high is nice but it's mostly head high.