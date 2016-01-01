Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I pray for the day that the ganja gods bless me with this strain again. Hard strain to find, literally haven’t seen it in 3 years. My absolute favorite. The trippiest strain I’ve ever tried, 10/10 would approve. Amazing for spiritual work and receiving knowledge, especially while looking at the star...
At first it was the name that made me interested, me being a syfi nerd it was going to happen. Anyway this strain is great really nice flavor with a nutty hash taste, really went well with the meal i was having. This strain defiantly is a go getter type of strain with a really energizing feel, real...
honestly, we haven't had this strain before today. It didn't happen to be the super dense buds people are talking about, but the super airy hairy buds on the other hand tasted like bruised fermented fruit tea not in the best of taste I'm sticking to the cherry pie x huckleberry that we mix in the gr...