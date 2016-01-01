ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Hallucination
  4. Reviews

Alien Hallucination reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Hallucination.

Reviews

42

Avatar for Jomama12
Member since 2018
Good for looking for head buzz but not for anxiety or stress disorders.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for dankitydankk
Member since 2018
I pray for the day that the ganja gods bless me with this strain again. Hard strain to find, literally haven’t seen it in 3 years. My absolute favorite. The trippiest strain I’ve ever tried, 10/10 would approve. Amazing for spiritual work and receiving knowledge, especially while looking at the star...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Kooterbrown
Member since 2016
This one hit me hard didn't see it coming. Sat on the porch for 20 mins after I was done smoking just staring at a tree.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DonkeyMeat
Member since 2016
At first it was the name that made me interested, me being a syfi nerd it was going to happen. Anyway this strain is great really nice flavor with a nutty hash taste, really went well with the meal i was having. This strain defiantly is a go getter type of strain with a really energizing feel, real...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Alien HallucinationUser uploaded image of Alien HallucinationUser uploaded image of Alien HallucinationUser uploaded image of Alien HallucinationUser uploaded image of Alien HallucinationUser uploaded image of Alien HallucinationUser uploaded image of Alien Hallucination
more
photos
Avatar for forest44
Member since 2016
This strain smells and tastes delicious, vaped some in my vape and also smoked a bowl with friends. This strain is the closest strain I've done to feeling trippy and spacey effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for e52wi
Member since 2016
honestly, we haven't had this strain before today. It didn't happen to be the super dense buds people are talking about, but the super airy hairy buds on the other hand tasted like bruised fermented fruit tea not in the best of taste I'm sticking to the cherry pie x huckleberry that we mix in the gr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for bunnynose
Member since 2015
Tried this for chronic pain and chronic migraine. Nice relaxation, didn't really help the pain and ended with a severe headache
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cathy123
Member since 2016
nice head and nice body without. being over whelming. boom!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted